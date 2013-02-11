* 10 cases confirmed worldwide since virus first identified
* New British patient had been in Pakistan, Middle East
* Five of 10 patients with new virus have died
* Coronavirus shares some symptoms with SARS
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Feb 11 A new virus from the same family
as SARS that sparked a global alert last September has been
found in a further patient in Britain, health officials said on
Monday.
This latest case of infection with the new virus known as a
coronavirus brings the total number of confirmed cases globally
to 10, of which five have died.
The British patient, who had recently travelled to the
Middle East and Pakistan, is receiving intensive care treatment
in hospital in Manchester, northern England.
The new virus shares some of the symptoms of SARS, or Severe
Acute Respiratory Syndrome - a coronavirus which emerged in
China in 2002 and killed about a tenth of the 8,000 people it
infected worldwide. The symptoms include severe respiratory
illness, fever, coughing and breathing difficulties.
The virus was identified when the World Health Organisation
(WHO) issued an international alert in September 2012 saying a
virus previously unknown in humans had infected a Qatari man who
had recently been in Saudi Arabia.
Britain's Health Protection Agency (HPA) said among the 10
laboratory confirmed cases to date, five had been in Saudi
Arabia, with three deaths; two were in Jordan, where both
patients died; two were in Britain, where both are receiving
treatment; and one was in Germany in a patient from Qatar who
had since been discharged from medical care.
The agency said in a statement on Monday it was providing
advice to ensure the latest British patient was treated
appropriately and healthcare staff were protected.
People who have had contact with the patient are also being
tracked to check on their health.
"Our assessment is that the risk associated with novel
coronavirus to the general UK population remains extremely low
and the risk to travellers to the Arabian Peninsula and
surrounding countries remains very low," the HPA said.
Coronaviruses are typically spread like other respiratory
infections, such as flu, travelling in airborne droplets when an
infected person coughs or sneezes.
The WHO said in September that from its initial
investigations, it appeared this virus did not spread easily
from person to person.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Pravin Char)