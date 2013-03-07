CHICAGO, March 7 The U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday warned state and local
health officials about potential infections from a deadly virus
previously unseen in humans that has now sickened 14 people and
killed 8.
Most of the infections have occurred in the Middle East, but
a new analysis of three confirmed infections in Britain suggests
the virus can pass from person to person rather than from animal
to humans, the CDC said in its Weekly Morbidity and Mortality
Report on Thursday.
The virus is a coronavirus, part of the same family of
viruses as the common cold and the deadly outbreak of Severe
Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) that first emerged in Asia in
2003. The new virus is not the same as SARS, but like the SARS
virus, it is similar to those found in bats.
So far, no cases have been reported in the United States.
According to the CDC's analysis, the infections in Britain
started with a 60-year-old man who had recently traveled to
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and developed a respiratory illness on
Jan. 24, 2013. Samples from the man showed he was infected with
both the new virus and with H1N1, or swine flu.
This man subsequently passed the infection to two members of
his household: a male with an underlying illness who became ill
on Feb. 6 and subsequently died; and a healthy adult female in
his household who developed a respiratory illness on Feb. 5, but
who did not need to be hospitalized and has recovered.
The CDC said people who develop a severe acute lower
respiratory illness within 10 days of returning from the Arabian
Peninsula or neighboring countries should continue to be
evaluated according to current guidelines.
The health agency said doctors should be watchful of
patients who develop an unexplained respiratory infection within
10 days of traveling from the Arabian Peninsula or neighboring
countries. The CDC has set up a special website with updates on
the infections at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/ncv/ .
Symptoms of infection with this new virus include severe
acute respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of
breath. Neither the CDC nor the World Health Organization has
issued travel restrictions related to the virus.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Todd Eastham)