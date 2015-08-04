BRIEF-Guangzhou R&F Properties qtrly net profit RMB228.6 million
* Qtrly net profit attributable to equity owners of parent company rmb228.6 million versus rmb7.04 billion
NEW YORK Aug 4 A federal appeals court has revived three consolidated lawsuits against Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc and several U.S. banks accusing them of conspiring to inflate the prices of ATM access fees in violation of antitrust law.
In a decision on Tuesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia said a district court erred when it concluded that consumers had no standing to sue and had not adequately alleged antitrust violations. It remanded the case to the district court for further proceedings. (Reporting By Dena Aubin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
FRANKFURT, May 2 The European Central Bank bought more French and Italian bonds than its own rules allow last month, which probably helped keep financial markets calm in the tense run-up to the first round of France's presidential vote.