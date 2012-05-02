* Quarterly net income $1.29 bln vs $811 mln year earlier

* EPS $1.91 vs $1.23 year earlier

May 2 Visa Inc, the world's largest credit and debit-card network, reported reported a higher q uarterly profit as people sp ent more wi th cards.

Net income in the first quarter was $1.29 billion, or $1.91 a share, compared with $ 811 m illion, or $ 1.23 a share, a year earlier, the company said on Wednesday after the close of New York Stock Exchange trading.