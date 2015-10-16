LONDON Oct 16 Europe's banks are in line to
share billions of euros from a buyout of Visa Europe by its U.S.
sister company Visa Inc., which is expected to be sealed
in the next two weeks, sources said.
Credit card company Visa is in talks to buy Visa Europe, and
proceeds would then be shared by more than 3,000 banks and
payment firms who own the network.
Sources familiar with the matter said the deal was close to
being agreed, with one saying it is earmarked for Oct. 23 or
shortly after, once the boards formally approve a deal.
Sky News has previously reported Visa Inc.'s offer is worth
$21 billion.
Britain's Barclays could get about $2 billion from
a deal, as banks will be paid based on how much business they
account for on the Visa Europe network. The data are not
publicly available but Barclays accounts for about 10 percent of
the business, industry sources estimated.
The sources also estimated British banks account for about
40 percent of Visa Europe's card payments, so could be in line
to receive about $8 billion, or more than 5 billion pounds. Much
of the remaining activity is in France, Spain and Italy.
That could see major banks including Lloyds, Royal
Bank of Scotland, HSBC, Santander and
BNP Paribas in line for hundreds of millions of euros
each, sources said.
Visa Inc. wants to re-unite with the European arm to give it
more global scale to compete with arch-rival MasterCard.
It said in July it was in talks to unite with Visa Europe
and wanted to conclude talks on a deal by the end of October.
Visa Europe declined to comment and Visa Inc. could not
immediately be reached.
(Editing by Sinead Cruise)