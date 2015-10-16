(Adds details, background)
By Steve Slater
LONDON Oct 16 Europe's banks are in line to
share billions of euros from a buyout of Visa Europe by its U.S.
sister company Visa Inc., which is expected to be sealed
in the next two weeks, sources said.
Credit card company Visa is in talks to buy Visa Europe, and
proceeds would then be shared by more than 3,000 banks and
payment firms that own the network.
Visa Inc. wants to re-unite with the European arm to give it
more global scale to compete with arch-rival MasterCard.
It said in July it wanted to conclude talks by the end of
October.
Sources familiar with the matter said the deal was close to
being agreed, with one saying it is earmarked for Oct. 23 or
shortly afterwards, once the boards formally approve a deal.
Sky News has previously reported Visa Inc.'s offer is worth
$21 billion.
Britain's Barclays could get about $2 billion from
a deal, as banks will be paid based on how much business they
account for on the Visa Europe network. The data are not
publicly available but Barclays accounts for about 10 percent of
the business, industry sources estimated.
The windfall would be a welcome boost for a European banking
sector hit hard over the last few years by the global financial
crisis, fines and tighter regulation.
The sources estimated British banks account for about 40
percent of Visa Europe's card payments, so could be in line to
receive about $8 billion, or more than 5 billion pounds. Much of
the remaining activity is in France, Spain and Italy.
That could see major banks including Lloyds, Royal
Bank of Scotland, HSBC, Santander and
BNP Paribas in line for hundreds of millions of euros
each, sources said.
Visa Europe declined to comment and Visa Inc. did not
immediately return requests for comment.
Visa Europe processed 16.1 billion transactions last year
and its cards are used to pay for 1 euro in every 6.1 euros
spent in the region.
The structure of the deal is expected to include an upfront
payment and some deferred payments, the sources said.
That is a complicating factor, however. Any payments that
depend on future performance-related measures could be regarded
as "locking in" banks to the Visa system and be seen as
anti-competitive if they extend for several years, sources said.
Another complicating factor regards potential future legal
costs due to the threat of lawsuits related to past interchange
charges, fees paid between banks on card transactions.
Regulators on both sides of the Atlantic have waged lengthy
battles against interchange charges and the EU this year capped
fees on purchases by debit and credit cards, which will come
into effect in December.
Visa Europe made a pre-tax profit of 343 million euros
($389.3 million) in the year to the end of September 2014, on
revenues of 1.3 billion euros. It dominates the debit card
market, although MasterCard has a bigger share of the credit
card market.
Under a long-standing agreement Visa Europe has a put option
which would oblige Visa Inc to buy it at a price calculated by a
formula. Visa Inc. is also free to make an offer to Visa Europe
at any time and price.
($1 = 0.8811 euros)
(Editing by Sinead Cruise and Adrian Croft)