LONDON Jan 29 More than 1.5 trillion euros
($1.7 trillion) was spent on Visa cards in Europe last year, an
annual increase of nine percent as more consumers switch from
cash payments.
Payments on Visa debit and credit cards now account for one
euro in every 6 euros spent, Visa Europe said.
Gross revenues in the year to the end of September were 1.9
billion euros, Visa Europe added, and its profits of 344 million
euros were up 30 percent on the year before.
European Union governments in December agreed to cap the
fees retailers pay to process debit and credit card transactions
after a long battle with Visa and MasterCard.
Visa said the industry had to move on from that dispute and
retailers needed to pass on savings -- estimated at 6 billion
euros -- to customers.
Visa Europe is based in Britain and is owned and operated by
member banks and other payment service providers from 37
countries. It is independent of Visa Inc. but works in
partnership with the U.S. group to allow payments.
It said there were 37 billion transactions on its cards last
year from 500 million cards in Europe, and including ATM
transactions more than 2 trillion euros was accessed through its
cards. New technologies should help it continue to erode cash
transactions, it said.
"We will further eat away at the 70 percent of transactions
that are still settled in cash in Europe. We will make use of
the abundance of digital technology that now surrounds us to
enable new digital payment solutions," said Nicolas Huss, chief
executive of Visa Europe.
($1 = 0.8876 euros)
(Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Keith Weir)