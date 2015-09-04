SYDNEY, Sept 4 Australia's federal court has
ordered a subsidiary of credit and debit card issuer Visa Inc
to pay a fine of A$18 million ($12.55 million) for
blocking a rival currency conversion service on its payment
terminals.
The proceedings were brought by the Australian Competition
and Consumer Commission (ACCC). The agency said in a statement
that the domestic arm of Visa Worldwide infringed competition
network between May and October 2010.
The court also ordered that Visa pay the ACCC A$2 million in
legal costs.
Visa did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment
outside normal working hours.
($1 = 1.4341 Australian dollars)
