UPDATE 1-British PM May braces for difficult Brexit negotiations
* May says strong hand needed to secure good deal (Adds context, quotes)
Sept 9 The world's largest credit and debit card company, Visa Inc, launched a new service to replace account information on plastic cards with a digital account number known as "token".
Visa said tokens would not carry a consumer's account details, and online merchants and mobile devices would be able to securely store them. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* May says strong hand needed to secure good deal (Adds context, quotes)
NEW YORK, April 29 Al Pacino was considered too short, Marlon Brando was required to do a screen test, and director Francis Ford Coppola was almost fired.