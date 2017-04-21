April 21 Visa Inc said on Friday it was
being investigated on rules related to acceptance of its debit
cards, cardholder verification methods and routing of debit
transactions.
Ohio's attorney general's office had sought documents and
information related to the rules on Jan. 19, Visa said in a
regulatory filing. (bit.ly/2pKMOB1)
The world's largest payments network operator said it was
cooperating with the investigation.
The company reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit
on Thursday, helped by purchase of Visa Europe and big
credit-card portfolio wins back home.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina
D'Couto)