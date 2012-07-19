BRIEF-Wing Tai enters into a sale and purchase agreement
* Wing Tai China has entered into a sale and purchase agreement to dispose off to Xu Chang Co its 100% interest in Winnamax Investment
July 19 Visa Inc said it will add $150 million to its litigation reserves, a week after the world's largest credit and debit-card processing network agreed to be part of a massive antitrust settlement.
The company, along with rival Mastercard Inc and banks that issue their credit cards, had agreed to a $7.25 billion settlement with U.S. retailers in a lawsuit over the fixing of debit and credit card fees.
Visa's share of the settlement is $4.4 billion.
In December, Visa had deposited $1.57 billion from its operating cash into the previously established litigation escrow account.
The company had $4.28 billion in its litigation escrow account as of March 31, 2012, according to a regulatory filing.
