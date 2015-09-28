By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, Sept 28 A U.S. appeals court on Monday
weighed whether to uphold the approval of an estimated $5.7
billion antitrust settlement by MasterCard Inc and Visa
Inc with merchants over credit card fees despite the
objection of several major retailers.
A lawyer for retailers including Target Corp and
Amazon.com Inc urged the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals in New York to reject the deal, saying it forces
merchants to give up their rights to sue over various policies
and practices.
"The defendants are trying to buy something that is not for
sale," said Thomas Goldstein, the lawyer.
But Paul Clement, a lawyer for merchants who negotiated the
deal, said the settlement was fair and provided not just $5.7
billion but reforms an expert valued as worth up to $62 billion.
"There was meaningful relief here," he said.
The settlement, the largest in a U.S. antitrust class
action, resolved lawsuits by merchants pending since 2005. The
lawsuits accused Visa and MasterCard of fixing the fees they
were charged each time customers used credit or debit cards.
Merchants also claimed Visa and MasterCard prevented
retailers from encouraging customers to use cheaper payment
methods.
U.S. District Judge John Gleeson in Brooklyn in 2013
approved the deal, saying it provided significant monetary award
and meaningful relief.
The settlement provides for cash payments to merchants and
lets them begin charging customers a surcharge when they use
Visa or MasterCard credit cards.
Around 8,000 merchants, representing 25 percent of the
transactional volume at issue, opted out of the deal, driving
its value down to $5.7 billion from $7.2 billion. Over 30
lawsuits by those opt-outs are pending.
Those retailers say a broad litigation release in the
settlement forces current and future merchants who accept Visa
or MasterCard to forgo rights to sue over various current and
future policies and practices.
The deal's approval was thrown into further flux after Keila
Ravelo, an ex-lawyer at MasterCard's law firm, was charged in
December with engaging in a fraud scheme.
Following her arrest, the firm, Willkie Farr & Gallagher,
discovered an exchange of communications between Gary Friedman,
a lawyer for the plaintiffs, and Ravelo.
Some retailers say the exchange of confidential information
tainted the deal. Similar communications between Friedman and
Ravelo resulted in August in a federal judge rejecting a
separate antitrust settlement with American Express
Co.
The case is In Re: Payment Card Interchange Fee and Merchant
Discount Antitrust Litigation, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 12-4671.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)