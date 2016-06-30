(Adds Wal-Mart statement, paragraph 14)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, June 30 A federal appeals court on
Thursday threw out a $7.25 billion antitrust settlement reached
by Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc with millions of
retailers that accused the card networks of improperly fixing
credit and debit card fees.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said the
accord was unfair to retailers that stood to receive no payments
and, in the court's view, little or no benefit at all. It also
decertified the case as a class action.
"This is not a settlement; it is a confiscation," wrote
Circuit Judge Pierre Leval, a member of the three-judge panel
that unanimously struck down the settlement.
The deal had been the largest all-cash U.S. antitrust
settlement, though its value shrank to about $5.7 billion after
roughly 8,000 retailers "opted out."
Thursday's decision is a blow to the credit card industry,
which hoped the settlement would end a decade of litigation
brought on behalf of about 12 million retailers against Visa,
MasterCard and banks that issue their cards.
It was intended to resolve claims that merchants were
overcharged on interchange fees, or swipe fees, when shoppers
used credit or debit cards, and were barred from directing
customers toward cheaper means of payment.
The settlement may now need to be renegotiated, or the case
could go to trial.
"Swipe fees are an improper and unnecessary hidden tax on
consumers," said Jeffrey Shinder, a Constantine Cannon partner
representing Amazon.com Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp
, Wal-Mart Stores Inc and other opponents of the
accord. "The structure of swipe fees is back on the table."
Visa spokeswoman Connie Kim said the Foster City,
California-based company is reviewing the decision.
MasterCard spokesman Seth Eisen said the company, based in
Purchase, New York, is disappointed in the decision and will
review its next steps.
Visa shares closed down $2.57, or 3.3 percent, at $74.17.
MasterCard fell $4.07, or 4.4 percent, to $88.06. The S&P 500
Information Technology Index, which includes both,
rose 1.1 percent.
RETHINKING BEHAVIOR
U.S. District Judge John Gleeson in Brooklyn had approved
the settlement in December 2013, saying it offered "significant"
damages and meaningful protections against future harm.
Many retailers and trade groups nevertheless objected. Some
said the payout should have been higher. Others said the accord
would have made it too hard to sue Visa and MasterCard.
Wal-Mart, in a statement, said the settlement would also
have "stifled innovation around new payments technologies and
left consumers facing continually increasing hidden swipe fees."
Card issuers American Express Co and Discover
Financial Services also objected to the settlement.
The National Retail Federation said retailers pay roughly
$60 billion annually in swipe fees, which typically average
around 2 percent.
Mallory Duncan, the group's general counsel, told
Reuters in an interview that the settlement would have "forever"
shielded card networks from a variety of litigation, while
giving retailers "at best" three cents on the dollar in damages.
Thursday's decision "will give real incentives to the card
networks to rethink their anti-competitive behavior," he said.
Paul Clement, who led the appeal for retailers supporting
the accord, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Card-issuing banks would have funded much of the settlement.
JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America Corp had
estimated they were responsible for roughly one-fifth and
one-tenth, respectively, of a payout. Both declined to comment.
The settlement had called for retailers that accepted Visa
or MasterCard from January 2004 to November 2012 to share in as
much as $7.25 billion, with the ability to opt out.
Retailers that accepted the cards from then on, meanwhile,
were to get injunctive relief in the form of rule changes,
expiring in July 2021, and could not opt out.
Writing for the appeals court, Circuit Judge Dennis Jacobs
said these groups' divergent interests meant they should not
have been represented by the same law firms, which were awarded
$544.8 million of fees.
While making clear he did not question the firms' motives,
Jacobs said the conflict "sapped" their incentive to zealously
represent the retailers obtaining injunctive relief, and led to
terms that benefited other retailers at their expense.
The case will return to the Brooklyn federal court, where it
will be overseen by U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie.
The case is In Re: Payment Card Interchange Fee and Merchant
Discount Antitrust Litigation, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 12-4671.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; additional
reporting by David Henry in New York, and Siddharth Cavale,
Abhijith Ganapavaram and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Dan Grebler)