* Visa exploring options for 5.5 pct stake in Monitise
* Visa fourth-biggest stakeholder in Monitise
* Monitise shares close down 35 pct; top LSE percentage
loser
(Adds details, analyst comments, updates share movement)
By Noor Zainab Hussain and Roshni Menon
Sept 18 Monitise Plc lost more than a
third of its market value after Visa Inc, its biggest
customer, revealed plans to divest its stake in the company and
pursue development of its own mobile payment systems.
Visa, the world's largest credit and debit card company,
said it was "considering its options" regarding its 5.5 percent
stake in Monitise, which processes mobile payments, purchases
and transfers worth $88 billion annually.
"Visa intends to continue increasing its investment in its
own in-house capabilities and, as a result, reducing its use of
external resources," Visa said on Thursday.
Monitise, co-managed by a former Visa executive, is
contracted to provide mobile banking services to Visa until
2016.
About 290 million pounds (about $475 million) of Monitise's
market capitalisation was wiped off on Thursday, making it the
biggest percentage loser on the London Stock Exchange.
With tech giants Google Inc and Apple Inc
launching free mobile payment systems, the role of traditional
mobile payment companies are under question.
"If I were Visa, I would ask: What is Monitise bringing to
the table in a world of Apple and Google? The answer is a blank
sheet of paper," said Thomas Noyes, a financial technology
investor and former head of channels at Citigroup's Global
Consumer Group.
Visa has hired J.P. Morgan Securities for considering
options for the Monitise investment.
Berenberg analyst Ali Khwaja told Reuters that the
discontinuation of the contract would mean an about 10 percent
reduction in Monitise's revenue.
"This is a big question mark on the management's credibility
(to deliver numbers). It also raises questions about Visa
Europe's stake and raises doubts about whether Visa Europe will
continue to work with Monitise," Khwaja said.
He added that the company's contract with Visa Europe, which
separately holds a stake of 6 percent in Monitise, was also
worth about 10 million pounds.
Visa Inc and Monitise, which had hired former Visa executive
Elizabeth Buse as co-CEO in June to focus on day-to-day
operations, declined further comment.
Monitise's largest investor Omega Advisors also declined
comment. The U.S.-based hedge fund manager owns an 11.27 percent
stake in the company, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Visa Inc first invested in Monitise in 2009, when the
company's revenue was about 3 million pounds and the mobile
payments market was still young. It has reduced its original
14.4 percent stake over time.
Monitise, founded in 2003, has had a tumultuous 2014, with
its stock falling about 37 percent this year through Wednesday's
close. The stock has been sliding since the company issued two
revenue warnings as it moved to a subscription-based model.
The company's shares closed down about 35 percent at 29.19
pence. The stock was the most traded on the London Stock
Exchange with more than 162 million shares changing hands during
the day.
($1 = 0.6101 British pound)
(Additional reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore;
Editing by Robin Paxton and Joyjeet Das)