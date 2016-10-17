BRIEF-Japan Rental Housing Investments to purchase 3 properties for 4.02 bln yen
* Says it will purchase three real estate properties for 4.02 billion yen in all
Oct 17 Visa Inc said Chief Executive Charlie Scharf has decided to resign, effective Dec. 1.
The company named Alfred Kelly Jr, a former president of American Express Co and a current Visa board member, as CEO.
Visa said Scharf had informed the board that he decided to resign because he could no longer spend the time in San Francisco necessary to do the job effectively. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)
DUBAI, May 15 Dubai-listed conglomerate Gulf General Investment Co(GGICO) said on Monday it expected to complete a restructuring of around 2.36 billion dirhams ($643 million) in loans by next month.