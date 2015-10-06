BRIEF-Fidelity Southern files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln
* Fidelity Southern Corp files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8z3Qh) Further company coverage:
Oct 6 Debit and credit card company Visa Inc named Demetrios Marantis as senior vice president, global government relations.
Marantis joins Visa from Square, where he led global policy, government, and regulatory affairs. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
May 5 The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp's treatment for fatal neurological disorder amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), marking the first such U.S. regulatory approval in more than two decades.