Visa credit cards are seen in this picture illustration taken June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev/Illustration/File Photo

Visa Inc (V.N) reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a rise in payments volume and transactions processed on its network, and announced a $5 billion share buyback programme.

The company's payments volume rose 10.2 percent to $1.35 trillion on a constant dollar basis in the quarter ended June 30, while the number of processed transactions grew 10 percent to 19.8 billion. Cross-border volumes grew 5 percent during the quarter.

"While little has changed in the global economic environment, and cross-border commerce continues to be challenged by a strong U.S. dollar, domestic consumer spend across the globe remains strong and resilient," Chief Executive Charlie Scharf said in a statement.

The company also unveiled a partnership with PayPal Holdings (PYPL.O) intended to make it easier for customers of the online payment service to pay with Visa credit cards and allow shoppers to use PayPal in brick-and-mortar stores.

Both, Visa and Mastercard have been investing heavily in their internet operations as more consumers shop online using their credit and debit cards.

However, the company's third-quarter profit was weighed down by costs related to the acquisition of Visa Europe. Visa completed its acquisition of Visa Europe last month in a deal initially valued at as much as $23.3 billion.

Visa's net income fell to $412 million, or 17 cents per Class A share, from $1.69 billion, or 69 cents per Class A share, a year earlier.

Excluding costs related to Visa Europe, the company reported an adjusted profit of 69 cents per share.

Total operating revenue rose 3.2 percent to $3.63 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn 66 cents per share and revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)