EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
May 1 Visa Inc, the world's largest credit and debit-card network, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as people spent more with cards.
Net profit fell to $1.27 billion from $1.29 billion a year earlier.
However, on a per-share basis, profit rose to $1.92 per Class A share, from $1.91 per Class A share, reflecting a fall in the outstanding shares following a buyback.
Total operating revenue rose 15 percent to $2.96 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.81 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Rival MasterCard Inc reported a higher-than-expected rise in quarterly profit earlier in the day, but the company's revenue missed analysts' estimates as a sluggish global economy weighed on consumer spending.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has