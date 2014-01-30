BRIEF-China Huarong Asset Management says issuer, guarantor and co entered into subscription agreement
* Issuer, guarantor and company entered into a subscription agreement
Jan 30 Visa Inc, the world's largest credit and debit card company, reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit as more people used its cards.
Net income attributable to Visa rose to $1.41 billion, or $2.20 per Class A share, from $1.29 billion, or $1.93, a year earlier.
* Issuer, guarantor and company entered into a subscription agreement
(Adds analyst quotes, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, April 20 Investors stocked up on safe-haven U.S.-based gold and bond funds ahead of France's closely watched presidential election, while trimming purchases of European stock funds, Lipper data showed on Thursday. Non-U.S. stock funds attracted $1.5 billion in net cash for the fifth straight week, according to Thomson Reuters' Lipper research unit, after pulling in $3.8 billion the prior week. U.S.-li