(Corrects dateline to April 21)

April 21 Visa Inc, the world's largest payments network operator, said it amended its deal to buy former subsidiary Visa Europe to eliminate the earn-out portion.

Visa reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher payments volumes.

The company's net income rose to $1.71 billion, or 71 cents per Class A share, in the second quarter ended March 31, from $1.55 billion, 63 cents per Class A share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)