* Q2 EPS 63 cents/shr vs est 62 cents
* Operating revenue rises 7.8 pct to $3.41 bln
* Shares fall 2 pct after market
By Amrutha Gayathri
April 30 Visa Inc, the world's largest
credit and debit card company, forecast profit below Wall Street
expectations for the current quarter, hurt by continued pressure
from lower crude prices and a strong dollar.
The company forecast third-quarter earnings per share 6-8
cents lower than analysts' expectations. Analysts on average are
expecting the company to earn 65 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Visa earns international transaction revenues through
cross-border transactions and currency conversion, making it
sensitive to foreign-exchange fluctuations.
The dollar has gained about 22 percent in the past 12
months against a basket of major currencies.
"We expect dollar strengthening and its associated impacts
to continue for the balance of the year," Chief Financial
Officer Vasant Prabhu said on an earnings call.
Lower oil prices also hurt the company, as customers get
more gasoline for the buck, leading to a fall in the value of
transactions.
Gas bills account for about 7-8 percent of Visa's U.S.
transaction volume, according to analysts.
The company, which expects to return to double-digit revenue
growth in the fourth quarter, said higher client incentives will
also weigh on third-quarter results.
Shares of the company, a Dow Jones Industrial Average
component, fell about 2 percent in extended trading.
The company's net income fell slightly to $1.55 billion for
the second quarter ended March 31 from $1.60 billion a year
earlier. On a per Class A share basis, earnings were flat at 63
cents.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 62 cents per
share on revenue of $3.34 billion.
Visa's cross-border volume growth, where the issuing country
is different from the merchant country, was flat at 8 percent on
a constant-dollar basis during the quarter.
The company's operating revenue rose 7.8 percent to $3.41
billion. International transaction revenue grew about 10 percent
and accounted for about 28 percent of total revenue.
Speaking about China allowing foreign companies to clear
domestic bank card transactions, Chief Executive Charlie Scharf
said on a call, "We are not pursuing this for the short-term
profit opportunity. This will pay off over the long term."
Visa and smaller rival MasterCard Inc stand to
benefit from China's decision.
Warehouse club Costco Wholesale Corp has chosen
Visa to run its co-branded credit card starting next year,
replacing American Express Co.
Up to Thursday's close of $66.05, Visa's shares had gained
about 30 percent in the past 12 months.
