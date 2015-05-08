May 8 Visa Inc is in preliminary talks to
buy former subsidiary Visa Europe Ltd, in a deal that could be
valued at up to $20 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people
with knowledge of the matter.
The talks, which began when Visa approached Visa Europe, are
at an early stage and could fall apart if the two sides cannot
agree on a price, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1GTU8L7)
The range being discussed is $15 billion-$20 billion and
both companies are working with advisers, Bloomberg said.
Both Visa and Visa Europe were not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings)