May 8 Visa Inc is in preliminary talks to
buy former subsidiary Visa Europe Ltd, in a deal that could be
valued at up to $20 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people
with knowledge of the matter.
The talks, which began when Visa approached Visa Europe, are
at an early stage and could fall apart if the two sides cannot
agree on a price, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1GTU8L7)
Visa's shares were up 4 percent at $69.29 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Friday.
The range being discussed is $15 billion-$20 billion and
both companies are working with advisers, Bloomberg said.
Visa said last year it might have to pay more than $10
billion to buy its London-based European licensee, Visa Europe,
if the owners exercised their option to sell it.
Visa Europe, which since 2007 has operated independently of
Visa, is a cooperative of more than 3,700 European banks with
more than 500 million cards in circulation.
Visa has a call option to buy shares in Visa Europe, while
Visa Europe members have a put option to sell shares to Visa.
A spokeswoman for Visa declined to comment. Visa Europe was
not immediately available for comment.
