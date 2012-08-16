Aug 16 ViSalus Inc, which sells weight
management products, filed with U.S. regulators on Thursday to
raise up to $175 million in an initial public offering.
The Troy, Michigan-based company told the U.S Securities and
Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that it will
offer Class A common stock, which will be underwritten by
Jefferies.
The company, founded in 2005, sells nutritional supplements
and energy drinks in the United States through independent
distributors.
ViSalus is backed by candle maker Blyth Inc and
private equity firm Ropart Investments LLC.
ViSalus earned $24.5 million in the six months ended June
30, 2012 on net sales of $327.3 million.
The company said in the filing that the offering is a part
of a series of reorganization transactions that will be
consummated before the closing of the offering.
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price. The company also did
not disclose the ticker symbol and exchange it planned to list
its shares on.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
The filing can be seen at: