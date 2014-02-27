MADRID Feb 27 Spanish sausage casing maker Viscofan said on Thursday its 2013 net profit fell 3.4 percent to 101.5 million euros despite slightly higher sales due to exchange rate losses and the effect of an energy market reform in Spain.

Revenue rose 1.7 percent to 765.3 million euros on higher sales volume of casings.

But the bottom line was hit by weaker currencies in countries where the company operates, regulatory changes that affected power cogeneration prices in Spain, higher prices for raw material and costs associated with new plants in China and Uruguay, the company said in a statement.

EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell 3.6 percent to 178.3 million euros, Viscofan said.

Stripping out the impact of exchange rate fluctuations EBITDA would have been flat, the company said.

