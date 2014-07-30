MADRID, July 30 Spanish sausage-casing maker Viscofan said on Wednesday net profit fell 5.3 percent in the first half from a year earlier to 50.9 million euros ($68.09 million), hit by a strong euro and new regulation in the energy sector.

Viscofan, which suffered negative currency effects from its operations in Latin America, has like other industrial companies in Spain also saw lower income from co-production of energy at its industrial plants in Spain due to regulatory changes.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 2.8 percent to 94.4 billion euros, the group said in a statement to the stock market regulator.($1 = 0.7476 Euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)