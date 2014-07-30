MADRID, July 30 Spanish sausage-casing maker
Viscofan said on Wednesday net profit fell 5.3 percent
in the first half from a year earlier to 50.9 million euros
($68.09 million), hit by a strong euro and new regulation in the
energy sector.
Viscofan, which suffered negative currency effects from its
operations in Latin America, has like other industrial companies
in Spain also saw lower income from co-production of energy at
its industrial plants in Spain due to regulatory changes.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) rose 2.8 percent to 94.4 billion euros, the group said
in a statement to the stock market regulator.($1 = 0.7476 Euros)
(Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)