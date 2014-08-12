BRIEF-Shenzhen Roadrover Technology to pay annual cash div as 2.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 2.5 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Aug 12 Viscom AG : * Says H1 incoming orders of EUR 30,032 thousand - up 18.8 % on the previous
year * Says revenue amounted to EUR 26,313 thousand in the first half of 2014 and
was up 8.8 % * Says H1 operating profit (EBIT) amounted to EUR 2,419 thousand (previous
year: EUR 3,046 thousand) * Says H1 net profit for the period declined from EUR 2,393 thousand in the
previous year to EUR 1,702 thousand * Says management remains optimistic about the second half of 2014 and confirms
its forecast for the 2014 financial year * Sees revenue of between EUR 55 million and EUR 60 million and an EBIT margin
of between 13 % and 15 % * Says H1 EBIT margin of 9.2 % impacted by large build-up of inventories * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 0.42 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.45 percent ahead of the cash market open.