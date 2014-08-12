Aug 12 Viscom AG : * Says H1 incoming orders of EUR 30,032 thousand - up 18.8 % on the previous

year * Says revenue amounted to EUR 26,313 thousand in the first half of 2014 and

was up 8.8 % * Says H1 operating profit (EBIT) amounted to EUR 2,419 thousand (previous

year: EUR 3,046 thousand) * Says H1 net profit for the period declined from EUR 2,393 thousand in the

previous year to EUR 1,702 thousand * Says management remains optimistic about the second half of 2014 and confirms

its forecast for the 2014 financial year * Sees revenue of between EUR 55 million and EUR 60 million and an EBIT margin

of between 13 % and 15 % * Says H1 EBIT margin of 9.2 % impacted by large build-up of inventories * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage