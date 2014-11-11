Nov 11 Viscom AG

* Incoming orders for 9 months stood at 46.142 million euros, which was already 24.8 pct higher than in previous year's period (previous year: 36.970 million euros)

* Says order backlog as of end of Q3 amounted to 13,817 thousand euros(previous year: 9,454 thousand euros)

* Says is sticking to published forecast for FY and expects revenue of between 55 and 60 million euros and an EBIT-margin of 13 to 15 pct

* Says revenue for first nine months of year of 41,767 thousand euros (previous year: 35,818 thousand euros)

* Says 9-month net profit increased from 3,691 thousand euros to 3,945 thousand euros

* Says group generated an EBIT-margin of 17.6 pct reclusively in Q3

* 9-month EBIT amounted to 5.140 million euros (previous year: 4.471 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: