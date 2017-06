MUMBAI Jan 16 India's Vishwanath Sugar and Steel Industries Ltd said on Monday it filed for an initial public offering to raise 3.74 billion rupees ($72 millio n) .

The company, based in Belgaum, Karnataka, produces sugar, alcoholic spirits by distillation including ethanol, blending and bottling of indian made foreign liquor and generation of power, it said in a statement.

Ashika Capital Ltd is the lead manager to the issue. ($1=51.63 rupees) (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)