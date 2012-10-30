JAKARTA Oct 30 Indonesia's PT Visi Media Asia
Tbk, controlled by the influential Bakrie Group
conglomerate, plans to invest $150 million to start a pay TV
business next year, the company CEO said on Tuesday.
"Pay TV penetration in Indonesia is still limited and we see
this as profitable business. We will focus on sports channels,"
said CEO Erick Thohir, adding that 50 percent of the funding
will be raised from loans.
Visi Media has a market capitalisation of $886 million and
controls two free-to-air TV stations and a news website.
Indonesia's economy expanded 6.5 percent in 2011 while its
GDP per capita income surpassed $3,000, which analysts believe
will spark huge domestic demand as its middle class grows.
Media companies stand to benefit from higher disposable
incomes as more people buy TV and subscriber-based media such as
pay TV. At present, TV penetration is 60 percent while pay TV
penetration stands at 3 percent, according to government
figures.
In July, Indonesia's largest pay TV provider, PT MNC
Skyvision, raised 2.14 trillion rupiah ($227 million)
in an initial public offering that was Indonesia's biggest
listing this year and largest media IPO in Asia since
2008.
Visi Media shares closed down 1.82 percent at 540 rupiah on
Tuesday while the broader Jakarta Composite Index's was
up 0.77 percent.
(Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul, Editing by Matt Driskill)