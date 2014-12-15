BRIEF-Guangdong Taiantang Pharmaceutical cuts private placement size to 1.87 bln yuan
April 20Guangdong Taiantang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
Dec 15 Visiomed Group SA :
* Announces collaboration with Orange to create Myhealthbox, a telemedicine solution
* Myhealthbox combines Visiomed's Bewellconnect system with Orange's new Pops communication system
* Says it reached settlement with Hongyuan Pharmaceutical regarding the technology transfer contract dispute lawsuit