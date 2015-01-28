BRIEF-SensoDetect proposes Jan Andersson as new chairman
* APPOINTMENT FOLLOWS PÄR HENRIKSSON'S DECISION TO NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AS CHAIRMAN
Jan 28 Euronext:
* 1,583,562 new ordinary shares issued by Visiomed Group SA
* Reason for Visiomed Group capital increase is private placement
* Shares are issued at price of 3.73 euros ($4) per share Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qiagen partners with Maccura to localize and commercialize GeneReader NGS system in China