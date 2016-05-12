May 12 Vision Inc :

* Says it will establish a new wholly owned subsidiary, Vision Mobile New Caledonia SAS, in June 2016

* Vision Mobile New Caledonia SAS will be engaged in the purchasing of communication line, as well as rental and sales of mobile communications machine and SIM card in New Caledonia, France

* Vision Mobile New Caledonia SAS will be capitalized at 1,000,000 franc in all

