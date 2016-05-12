BRIEF-Ominto files for non-timely 10-Q
Says expects the form 10-Q to be filed within the extension period
May 12 Vision Inc :
* Says it will establish a new wholly owned subsidiary, Vision Mobile New Caledonia SAS, in June 2016
* Vision Mobile New Caledonia SAS will be engaged in the purchasing of communication line, as well as rental and sales of mobile communications machine and SIM card in New Caledonia, France
* Vision Mobile New Caledonia SAS will be capitalized at 1,000,000 franc in all


May 16 Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the microblogging service in an unspecified role.