SYDNEY Aug 13 Chinese curtainmaker Jangho Group
Co Ltd said it plans to buy Australian eye surgery
group Vision Eye Institute Ltd for A$198 million
($145.5 million), trumping a lower offer from another Australian
firm, Pulse Health Ltd.
In a statement after the close of trading in Australia on
Thursday, Shanghai-listed Jangho said it plans to buy Vision for
A$1.10 a share, a 20 percent premium to its last closing price,
and that Vision's board plans to accept the all-cash, off-market
offer.
Australia's health care sector is seen as a lucrative
investment given the country's rapidly ageing population and
generous government subsidies. Jangho said it also plans to use
its investment to bring Australian health care skills to the
mainland, which plans to double its doctor count by 2020.
Jangho plans to buy, invest in and start partnerships with
listed Australian health companies with a view to "introduce
certain of Australia's leading medical service concepts, skills
and models into the Chinese market", it said.
"Jangho believes that these Australian models will be well
received in the Chinese market."
Vision Chairman Shane Tanner said in a statement that the
company had "a long history of charitable, philanthropic and
educational activities in SE Asia and the proposed partnership
with Jangho provides further opportunities to build on and
expand these activities".
Tanner urged Vision shareholders to ignore the all-shares
offer made by Pulse last month for A$0.88 per share.
($1 = 1.3605 Australian dollars)
