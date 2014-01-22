Jan 22 Shares of Chinese outdoor digital
advertising company VisionChina Media Inc jumped 52
percent after the company said it signed a deal to promote Baidu
Inc's online gaming unit in China.
VisionChina said it would be the exclusive digital mobile
television advertising partner for Baidu Games and provide brand
promotion in buses and subways in 2014.
The company said it reaches bus networks in 88 cities in
China and subway networks in 14 cities.
Baidu Games is an online gaming platform where users can
play games provided by third-party developers.
VisionChina shares were trading at $36.40 in premarket
trading, after closing at $24 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. They
have risen more than 1,100 percent in the last six months.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)