BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
Nov 18 VisionChina Media Inc : * Announces third quarter 2013 results * Q3 revenue fell 14 percent to $28.5 million * Estimates its advertising service revenue in the fourth quarter of 2013 will
be in the range from $30.0 million to $31.5 million * Qtrly loss per share $0.04 * Qtrly loss per ads $0.73 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: