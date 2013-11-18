Nov 18 VisionChina Media Inc : * Announces third quarter 2013 results * Q3 revenue fell 14 percent to $28.5 million * Estimates its advertising service revenue in the fourth quarter of 2013 will

be in the range from $30.0 million to $31.5 million * Qtrly loss per share $0.04 * Qtrly loss per ads $0.73 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage