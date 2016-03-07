March 7 Visium Asset Management LP, a hedge fund
firm that manages more than $8 billion, is being investigated by
the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange
Commission over trading and valuation issues, according to a
letter seen by Reuters.
The company's managing partner, Jacob Gottlieb, wrote in a
letter to clients dated March 7 that the government is looking
into the valuations of securities from several years ago in a
credit fund that was shut in 2013.
The letter also said the government has requested for
information regarding the trading of certain securities,
including the use of a consultant who stopped providing services
to the firm in 2011.
A spokesman for Visium did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)