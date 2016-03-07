(Adds details on the fund, probe, quotes from letter)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
March 7 Hedge fund Visium Asset Management LP is
being investigated by the U.S. Justice Department and the
Securities and Exchange Commission over trading and valuation
issues, according to a letter seen by Reuters.
Visium, which invests roughly $7 billion in assets, told
employees and clients on Monday that the officials are reviewing
how the New York-based firm valued certain securities in a
credit fund that was shut in 2013.
The firm also said the government has requested information
regarding the trading of certain securities, including the use
of a consultant who stopped providing services to the firm in
2011.
"We are providing the requested information to the
Government," Visium's founder and chief investment officer Jacob
Gottlieb wrote in a letter to clients that was seen by Reuters.
He added that he is not able to discuss the specifics while the
investigation is ongoing but urged clients to call with any
questions or concerns.
A spokesman for the fund declined to provide further comment
and it is unclear whether or not any charges will be filed
against the firm.
The Wall Street Journal first reported news of the
government investigation.
Gottlieb, who earned a medical degree from New York
University before moving to Wall Street, founded Visium in 2005
and has built it into a firm that employs over 170 people in
offices in New York, London and San Francisco.
The fund invests money for pension funds including the New
Jersey State Investment Council and last year delivered gains
when the average hedge fund lost money.
The firm's multi-strategy fund, Visium Global, gained 10.2
percent last year but it is off 2 percent in the first two
months of 2016. Its healthcare fund, Visium Balance, gained 5.6
percent last year but is down 3 percent, a person familiar with
the returns said.
"The Visium Balanced Fund and Visium Global Fund have liquid
portfolios and we remain focused on achieving superior returns
for our investors," Gottlieb wrote in the letter.
