* Private equity firm confirms approach
* Misys shares rise 8.4 pct, Temenos down 0.6 pct
LONDON Feb 20 Vista Equity Partners said
it had made an approach to buy Misys in a cash deal that
would scupper an agreed merger between the British banking
software group and Swiss peer Temenos.
The Financial Times had reported that the private equity
firm was lining up a 360 pence per share bid, valuing Misys at
about 1.2 billion pounds ($1.9 billion).
Vista, which has offices in Chicago and San Francisco,
invests in software and technology businesses. It bought
Thomson Reuters trade and risk management
business last year.
It said any offer for Misys would be subject to a
recommendation from Misys' board of directors, it said.
Shares in Misys, which have fallen by as much as 14 percent
since it announced the details of the Temenos deal last week,
rose 8.4 percent to 335 pence by 1511 GMT. Temenos was down 0.6
percent.
Under the terms of the all-share tie-up with Temenos, the
British group would take 53.9 percent of the equity, but
Temenos' chief executive and chairman would lead the management
team.
Misys was in talks with Fidelity National Information
Services last summer, before the U.S. firm walked away.
Analyst Milan Radia at Jefferies said there was an
opportunity for somebody else to gatecrash the Misys-Temenos
deal because there was no upfront premium.
"360 pence is an opening gambit, and if four pounds is where
we understand FIS left off in a slightly better market
environment last August, then 380 pence to four pounds is
probably a knock-out," he said.