Nov 25 Vista Equity Partners:

* Offer for Advanced Computer Software Group Plc

* Agreement on terms of a recommended cash acquisition of advanced computer software group by Bidco, an investment vehicle indirectly owned by Vista Funds

* Deal1 values entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of ACS at about 725 million stg on basis of a fully- diluted share capital of 517,553,829 shares

* ACS shareholders will be entitled to receive 140 pence per acs share