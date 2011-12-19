* Says to pay in cash and stock

Dec 19 Online design company Vistaprint NV agreed to buy Webs Inc in a $117.5 million deal that will help it cross sell its products to customers of Webs' do-it-yourself websites.

Vistaprint offered about $100 million in cash and $17.5 million in restricted shares for the deal, the companies said in a joint statement.

Vistaprint expects the deal to lower its adjusted earnings per share in fiscal 2012 and 2013, but add to adjusted earnings per share in fiscal 2014.

The deal is expected to be completed within one month.

Vistaprint stock closed at $32.74 on Friday on Nasdaq.