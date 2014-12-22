Dec 22 (Reuters) -

* India's Vistara exec says open to taking Boeing Co planes for fleet beyond 2017

* Vistara exec says expects to have five aircraft by end-March, 20 by 2017

* Vistara says signs interline agreement with Singapore Airlines Ltd

* Vistara exec says in talks with other airlines for interline agreements

* Vistara exec says will work to expedite international footprint once curbs on newer airlines to start international operations go away

* Vistara exec says has hired more than 400 people Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah in New Delhi)