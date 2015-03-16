US STOCKS-Wall St edges up on strong jobs data, IBM caps gains
* Dow down 0.04 pct, S&P up 0.19 pct, Nasdaq up 0.26 pct (Updates to open)
DETROIT, March 16 Auto parts supplier Visteon Corp on Monday said Chief Executive Tim Leuliette will step down as head of the company by the end of this year as soon as a successor is named.
The company said its board of directors has hired executive search firm Spencer Stuart to evaluate candidates to succeed Leuliette.
* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc shares open at $21.00 in debut, above IPO price of $20.50 per share Further company coverage: