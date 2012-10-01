Oct 1 Auto parts supplier Visteon Corp
named Timothy Leuliette, who has been acting chief executive
since Aug. 10, as CEO and president and said Francis Scricco
would take over as chairman.
Leuliette, 62, had been acting as CEO on an interim basis
following the resignation of Don Stebbins, who was also
chairman.
Until 2010, Leuliette was president and CEO of auto parts
supplier Dura Automotive, setting it up for sale after its
emergence from bankruptcy.
Scricco, 63, who was appointed to the Visteon board on Aug.
10, was a senior executive with telecommunications equipment
provider Avaya Inc before joining the company and was
president and CEO of Arrow Electronics before that.
Visteon, which is based in Van Buren Township, Michigan, has
been facing breakup pressure from some board members and
shareholders who believe the company is worth more in parts than
as a whole.
The company was spun off from Ford Motor Co in 2000.