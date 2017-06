(Corrects spelling of second name of replacement CFO in first paragraph)

Oct 3 Auto parts supplier Visteon Corp said its chief financial officer Martin Welch stepped down and will be replaced by chief accounting officer Michael Widgren on an interim basis.

Visteon has been facing breakup pressure from some board members and shareholders who believe the company is worth more in parts than as a whole. (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore)