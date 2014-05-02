May 2 Auto parts maker Visteon Corp said it would sell a majority of its automotive interiors business to private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP.

The sale price was not disclosed.

The operations, which had revenue of about $1 billion in 2013, make products such as instrument and door panels. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)