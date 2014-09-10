Sept 10 Auto-parts maker Visteon Corp is exploring a plan to split into two companies focused on electronics and climate controls, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Visteon may consider selling or spinning off the electronics business, the report said. (bloom.bg/1xISQ6w)

The electronics business contributed about 20 percent to the company's annual revenue of $7.44 billion in 2013. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)