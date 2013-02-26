SEOUL Feb 26 South Korea's Halla Climate Control Corp said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that its largest shareholder, Visteon, had no plans to conduct a new tender offer for shares in Halla Climate.

Visteon, which owned a 70 percent stake in Halla Climate as of September 2012, saw its tender offer to buy the remaining 30 percent fail in July last year when South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS), Halla's second-largest shareholder, rejected the offer.

Since then, Visteon has consolidated its climate control operations by selling them to Halla Climate.