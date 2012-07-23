* Key shareholder shuts down Visteon's attempt to fully
control affiliate
* Halla Climate extends losing streak by closing 2.7 pct
down
* Analysts say Visteon could offer higher price
SEOUL, July 23 South Korea's National Pension
Service (NPS) said on Monday it rejected the tender offer made
by U.S. auto parts supplier Visteon Corp to acquire its
8.1 percent stake in car air conditioner maker Halla Climate
Control Corp.
Visteon, which owns 70 percent of Halla Climate, announced
earlier this month a tender offer to buy the remaining 30
percent at 28,500 won ($25) per share, or some $800 million in
total. The move was with an eye toward delisting Halla from the
South Korean stock exchange.
"Considering the corporate value and future growth prospects
of Halla Climate, we believe not participating in the tender
offer would be better for long-term returns," NPS said in a
statement. The pension fund declined comment on whether it would
consider a possible higher offer by Visteon.
NPS said in a regulatory filing on July 9 it reduced its
Halla Climate stake from 9.8 percent to 8.1 percent as of April
16, but still remains second-largest shareholder. Without at
least a portion of NPS' stake, the U.S. auto parts maker cannot
build the 95 percent stake it would need to delist Halla Climate
under South Korean rules.
A representative for Visteon was not immediately available
for comment.
DISPARATE OUTLOOK
NPS initially acquired a 5.1 percent stake in Halla Climate
at a price of 8,457 Korean won ($7.4) per share in 2009, and
subsequently added to its holdings.
Analysts estimated NPS had acquired its entire stake at an
average of around 10,000 won ($8.8) per share, which meant the
pension fund could have sold at nearly triple the purchase price
if NPS had accepted Visteon's offer.
Analysts said NPS showed signs of mulling over the price as
well as possible repercussions of a foreign firm gaining
complete control of the South Korean air conditioner and heater
maker.
"The role Halla Climate plays in Hyundai Motor Group's value
chain was likely the second-biggest influence in NPS' decision
after price, as NPS is also a large shareholder in Hyundai Motor
and Kia Motors," said Shin Chung-kwan,
auto analyst at KB Investment & Securities.
Hyundai Motor Group relies on Halla for 75 percent of its
air-conditional and heating system needs.
"If there's any latent risk to the value of several trillion
won worth of Hyundai and Kia stakes in selling Halla, NPS would
have declined," added Shin.
VISTEON'S MOVE
Local analysts previously said Visteon might feel compelled
to raise its bid depending on shareholders' acceptance of its
tender offer, due to the importance of Halla Climate in
Visteon's business.
Visteon said full control of Halla Climate, which had an
2011 revenue of $3 billion, will boost its climate control
business. The former Ford Motor Co affiliate, which also
has electronics, interiors and lighting businesses, had a 2011
revenue of about $8 billion. [ID: nL3E8I53XF]
"It was always a possibility that the market might refuse
Visteon's initial price," said Lee Sang-hyun, auto analyst at NH
Securities. "If Visteon was serious about the reasoning behind
its tender offer, it's likely to have plans for a higher bid."
Halla Climate shares closed at 24,850 Korean won ($22) on
Monday, an 11 percent drop from this year's highest closing on
the news of Visteon's offer earlier this month and cementing an
eight-session losing streak by dropping 2.7 percent since
Friday's closing.