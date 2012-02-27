DETROIT Feb 27 Auto parts supplier
Visteon Corp reported a quarterly loss on Monday and said
it was exploring the sale of "non-core" assets as it looks to
streamline its corporate structure and boost margins.
The company also reiterated its interest in owning 100
percent of South Korea's Halla Climate Control Corp.
Visteon currently owns 70 percent.
"We believe that owning 100 percent makes sense for us,"
Chief Executive Don Stebbins said when asked about the Halla
stake. "However, it is not at any price that we would do that."
Visteon has been facing breakup pressure from some board
members and shareholders, who believe the company is worth more
in parts than as a whole.
The company is looking for a buyer for Grace Lake Corporate
Center, a support center in Michigan that Stebbins said has a
book value of $75 million to $80 million.
"We will continue to divest what I would look at as non-core
assets to really get down to just running the business," he
said.
For the fourth quarter, Visteon reported a net loss of $26
million, or 51 cents per share. A year earlier, it posted net
income of $1.13 billion, including $1.06 billion in
reorganization gains.
Quarterly revenue slipped to $1.86 billion from $1.9
billion.
The company's shares fell $1, or nearly 2 percent, to $52.56
in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
The former affiliate of Ford Motor Co has four
businesses: climate control, interiors, electronics and
lighting. Among its most valuable assets are its stakes in Halla
and Yanfeng Visteon Automotive Trim Systems, its joint venture
in China with Huayu Automotive Systems.
In November, Visteon signed a non-binding pact to sell the
majority of its interiors business to Yanfeng Visteon.